Liverpool warned Salah will leave ‘if a better offer comes in’ as former coach reacts to Barcelona & Real Madrid talk

Hamdi Nooh worked with the Egyptian forward at El-Mokawloon and can see a prolific presence departing Anfield at some stage in the near future

Liverpool have been warned that Mohamed Salah will look to move on if “a better offer comes in”, with the Egyptian’s former coach not surprised by renewed talk of interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A prolific presence at Anfield has been keeping that rumour mill ticking over with regular admissions that he may be tempted to take on a new challenge in La Liga at some stage in the near future.

He remains tied to a long-term contract on Merseyside for now, but money talks in modern football and Hamdi Nooh admits that a much-coveted 28-year-old could be lured away from his current surroundings by an intriguing proposition.

What has been said?

Nooh, who worked with Salah at El-Mokawloon and is credited with unearthing his obvious talent, has told AS when asked if a move could soon be made: “Yes, he may think about leaving Liverpool if a better offer comes in, but that’s just my own opinion. He’s unique and his family means everything to him.”

Pressed further on whether Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu would be the better landing spot, Nooh added: “I can’t guess at that. I enjoy watching Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich but my heart is always wherever Salah is.

“In any case, I’ll be very happy if he goes to a Spanish club. Spanish football is my favourite.”

Would Salah fit at Barcelona or Real Madrid?

The respective squads of Ronald Koeman and Zinedine Zidane are already loaded with attacking options.

Players such as Salah will, however, be welcomed through the doors at any club in world football.

Nooh believes the Egypt international would thrive in Madrid or Catalunya, with it easy to see how he could prosper alongside the likes of Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi.

“Absolutely! Hazard is one of the best players in the world along with Messi,” Nooh said.

“If Salah joined Madrid or Barcelona he would bring a lot to either team because he will be playing with players who were born to be on the ball.”

The bigger picture

For now, Salah is focused on ending the 2020-21 campaign as positively as possible.

Article continues below

He has maintained impressive standards in what has been a testing season for Liverpool, with a further 26 goals added to his remarkable tally.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that there are more to come, with his side readying themselves for the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final showdown with Real Madrid.

Further reading