Liverpool’s Salah is 100 percent the best player in the world now – Gerrard

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on striker Mohamed Salah describing him as the best player in the world.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has been in great form for the Reds this season managing to score 13 goals in the Premier League and recording nine assists.

Salah, who already has 20 goals in all competitions, is currently topping the goal scorers’ chart followed by Jamie Vardy of Leicester City, who has scored nine goals while Diogo Jota of Liverpool is third with eight goals.

Ahead of Villa’s visit to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, Gerrard, who managed 504 appearances for the Reds and scored 120 goals, has praised the Pharaoh.

“Mohamed Salah is 100 percent the best player in the world now,” Gerrard told the media as quoted by Echo.

Gerrard’s sentiments come a few weeks after former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres maintained Salah was currently the best player in the world.

“One hundred percent. I think not only this year, the last two or three seasons have been amazing,” the former Spain international, Torres, who scored 81 goals in 141 appearances for the Reds, and shared a dressing room with Salah at Chelsea, said.

“You’re always talking about individual trophies for players when they win trophies at the same time, but I think he has been one of the best, two or three players in the world in the past five or six years. It’s amazing, the consistency.

“You can see he breaks all the records and keeps scoring goals. We chat sometimes and I’m really happy for him because I saw him when he came to England – it was difficult at the beginning but he is a great guy and a great player and he is showing the world.”

Torres further revealed his love of watching Liverpool’s front three that revolves around Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

“I really enjoyed watching the games when Mane, Firmino, and Salah were upfront and was enjoying them score.”

Salah will hope to continue with his goalscoring form against Villa at Anfield.