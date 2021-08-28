Liverpool’s Salah closing in on Le Tissier’s Premier League mark

Thanks to his penalty goal against the Blues, the Egyptian is within touching distance of the Englishman’s mark in top-flight history

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is fast closing in on a notable Matt Le Tissier Premier League mark with his penalty against Chelsea.

In Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, the Egypt international scored from the penalty mark to rescue his team from defeat.

Kai Havertz had given the Stamford Bridge giants the lead in the 22nd minute having been set up by Reece James, but Salah restored parity for Jurgen Klopp’s men before the half-time break.



While blocking Sadio Mane’s effort, referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot after VAR replays convinced him that James handed the ball on the line.

The former AS Roma star, Salah converted the ensuing kick by drilling his effort into the back of the net as goalkeeper Edouard Mendy dived the wrong way.

With that, the African star extended his impressive spell from the penalty mark – scoring his last 14 Premier League penalties.



Only Matt Le Tissier has had a longer consecutive run of scoring from the penalty spot without missing in the league. The Southampton legend scored 23 in a row between 1994 and 2000.

Also, Liverpool have scored each of their last 20 penalties taken in the elite division, with Salah responsible for 14 of them.

Despite the numerical advantage, the hosts were unable to get the much-needed victory as Mendy put up an awe-inspiring display in goal.

Alongside Salah, Joel Matip (Cameroon) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) were in action from start to finish, while Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita were unused substitutes.

On the other side, Morocco international Hakim Ziyech sat on the bench from start to finish as Mendy held sway in Chelsea's goal.

With this result, both teams are still unbeaten after three games in the 2021-22 campaign – boasting seven points together with leaders West Ham United.

Although Salah has been included in Egypt’s squad for September’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon, the former AS Roma star remains a major doubt.

The Premier League had announced on Tuesday that no players in ‘red list’ countries would be released for international engagements – as they would have to quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom due to Covid-19 restrictions.