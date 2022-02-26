Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Egypt captain has been in good form for the Reds, and currently leads the Premier League scoring charts with 19 goals to his name.



With the two English heavyweights set to meet in the league cup final at Wembley this weekend, the American believes there are a lot of lessons to be learned by watching the 29-year-old.

"[Salah] is an incredible player; as far as the Premier League goes this season, he has generally been up there with the best," Pulisic told ESPN.

"There's definitely a lot to look up to and I can learn from him. He's a great goal-scorer, really strong, he does a lot of things well that people don't even realise to get him into position to score these goals. He's someone I can learn from."

Despite conceding the Blues will be facing a quality team on Sunday, Pulisic is hopeful of bagging the trophy.

"[Liverpool] are a high-pressure team, they have a lot of physical, fast players, and are dangerous upfront. All of the above... they have a lot of good players so it is always a tough team and a good coach," the attacker continued.

"We have played in finals before. We have won and lost them but it's about getting in the mindset and being ready to fight because, in a final, that's what they're for. It's up for grabs, maybe not always the best football-playing team is going to win.

"It is about grinding, fighting and winning that one-off game. That's what we are going to do; hopefully, we are going to get it done this time."

The Blues made it to the final after a 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur. They won at Stamford Bridge 2-0 before claiming a 1-0 win away to make it to the final hurdle.

Jurgen Klopp's side eliminated Arsenal to set a date with Chelsea. After being held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg, the second leg in London ended 2-0 in their favour.