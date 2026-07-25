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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Liverpool's stance on the Vinicius deal decided, with a Saudi giant waiting

Transfers
Real Madrid
Al Ahli
Arsenal
Liverpool
Saudi Pro League
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
LaLiga
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Saudi Arabia
England
Brazil

Renewal setback at Real ignites the transfer market

The future of Vinicius Junior continues to stir controversy in the transfer market, amid stalled negotiations over renewing his contract with Real Madrid.

 His deal at the Bernabeu expires next summer, and talks over an extension have made no tangible progress so far.

Vinicius's name has begun circulating in the corridors of the Premier League's leading clubs. For now, though, the options open to the Brazilian appear limited, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs revealed that Vinicius Junior's representatives offered the Real Madrid winger to Liverpool during the current summer window. The Reds have not opened any serious or direct negotiations, as they focus instead on strengthening the right wing.

Should Vinicius decide to leave Real Madrid this summer, Jacobs believes Arsenal remain the only interested destination so far, with no genuine interest from anyone else.

LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Complications within Real Madrid mean Arsenal are treading carefully, he added, but they stand ready to open talks if they receive positive signals from the player and his representatives.

He concluded: "At the same time, the Saudi league still dreams of signing the Brazilian star, as it is believed that Al-Ahli would be the closest destination if the player showed a willingness to move, bearing in mind that a five-year offer worth one billion euros was previously put to him last year."

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