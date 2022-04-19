Liverpool’s Salah equals Ozil’s Premier League record with goal against Manchester United

Mohamed Salah’s goal and assist for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday means that the Egypt international has matched a record that has stood for seven years.

In netting against the Red Devils and teeing up Luis Diaz, the African became only the second player in the competition’s history to have scored and made an assist in home and away matches against United.

According to Opta, the only player to do this was former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil during the 2015-16 league season.

Article continues below

The former Germany international represented the Gunners for seven seasons before heading to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

Salah, however, has emulated Ozil’s achievement to end his three-game goal drought in the English elite division.