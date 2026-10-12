After spending more than £160 million without finding what it was looking for, it seems Liverpool have finally found the solution to the dilemma that has troubled their fans since the departure of the legend Mohamed Salah. The answer lies at the Dragon Stadium in Portugal. It won't come cheap, though, with Porto waving the "no discounts" banner in Liverpool's face.









The right-wing gap troubling Iraola

Liverpool spent lavishly to strengthen their attack this summer, signing Frenchman Bradley Barcola for £125 million and Spaniard Victor Munoz for £35 million, to bolster the options of coach Andoni Iraola and compensate for the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Both deals created a clear tactical imbalance, according to the British website "TEAMtalk". Both new players prefer the left side of the attack, and with Cody Gakpo and young talent Rio Ngumoha in the same position, Iraola now has an unbalanced list of options. He is still searching for a genuine, decisive replacement for Salah on the right wing.

Modern football gives players flexibility, of course, and there have been indications that both Munoz and Gakpo could be temporary options. Even so, speculation is growing that Liverpool will look to sign a specialist right winger when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

They tried in vain to sign both Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh in the final moments of the summer window. Now a new, more glittering option has emerged.

The Brazilian jewel: William Gomes

According to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", young Porto star William Gomes has caught the eye of Liverpool's new sporting director Julian Ward, who wants the Brazilian to be his first signing in his second spell.

The 20-year-old moved to the Estadio do Dragao in January 2025 in a deal that cost just 9 million euros (£7.6 million), with left-back Wendell going in the opposite direction to Sao Paulo.

His start was slow. Then Gomes exploded in stunning fashion with the Portuguese giants, contributing to 20 goals (16 goals and four assists) in 67 matches.

This season he continues to shine with two goals and two assists in eight matches in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, reflecting the great confidence and boldness he possesses.

Porto raise the price to 100 million euros

Even better for Liverpool, Porto are open to the idea of selling, but on their own terms. After renewing Gomes's contract last week until June 2031, they raised the release clause from 80 million euros to 100 million euros, the equivalent of £84.6 million and $112 million, insisting they will not accept less than that amount.

Explaining the renewal, Porto coach Francesco Farioli said: "Renewing William Gomes's contract? He is one of those players who needs time to adapt. During the first six months he used his time to adapt, and last season we noticed his quality but he lacked consistency."

He continued: "Now, we are talking about a different player. He has maintained his level and matured remarkably, not only in his style of play, but in his preparations for competition too. He is keen to stick to a strict diet and training regime."

Farioli added: "The contract renewal was necessary, and the value of the release clause in the contract reassures me. If another club comes in, they will have to pay everything they can, but I want him to stay for a few more months. He is a pivotal player and one of the key players."

Ward's third raid on Portugal

During his previous spell as Liverpool's sporting director, Julian Ward (45) showed his willingness to attack the Portuguese market. He was the man who brought Luis Diaz from Porto and Darwin Nunez from Benfica to Anfield in two huge deals.

Now Ward appears to be preparing a third raid on Portugal, this time for William Gomes. Landing Salah's anticipated successor will require another enormous sum.







