Liverpool's Robertson welcomes Diaz, Mane competition after Leicester City win

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has lauded the impact made by new signing Luis Diaz in his debut Premier League outing against Leicester City on Thursday night at Anfield, believing he will provide good competition for Sadio Mane.

The Colombia attacker joined the Reds in the January transfer window and played a crucial role as the hosts claimed a 2-0 win to sustain their chances of winning the league.

With Mane absent after the Africa Cup of Nations triumph with Senegal and Mohamed Salah on the bench, Diaz had a chance to start the game and went on to play for 90 minutes before being replaced by Takumi Minamino.

"My Spanish isn't great and I don't think his Scottish is up to scratch," Robertson said as quoted by Liverpool World.

"But we made it work today [Thursday]. My partnership with [Mane] over the last five years; it’s been special playing with him and he'll come back full of confidence winning a major trophy for his country.

"We have got options and that's the most important thing. We have got options to bring off the bench, you saw we had a really strong bench.

"[Jordan Henderson] missed out, [Mane] has just come back, a couple of lads just missed out but we've got competition all over the park. We'll keep pushing each other, putting pressure on each other in training and hopefully results keep on coming."

The 27-year-old has further hinted how the first couple of days for Diaz at Merseyside have been and went on to explain why the fans might fall in love with him quickly.

"His first training session, you saw him flying about and I thought: 'He will be okay here," Robertson continued.

"We just need to let him bed in. He's still got the language to hopefully pick up, learn the way we play and everything but for his first start, I thought he was excellent.

"Everyone was really important but flying into tackles is one way to get the crowd to love you straight away."

Liverpool are second on the table with 51 points, albeit with a game in hand, while leaders Manchester City have 60.