Liverpool have thrown themselves into the race for France's Bradley Barcola, tabling a huge offer of more than 100 million euros for the Paris Saint-Germain winger in a bid to prise one of the European champions' brightest stars away this summer.

PSG's hierarchy rejected the bid despite its size, holding firm to their steep valuation. So begins one of the most intriguing sagas of the transfer window.

According to the French network "Foot Mercato", Barcola sits at the top of Liverpool's list to bolster their attack, especially with Yann Diomande's move to Real Madrid edging closer and the Reds bracing for a possible exit for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Talks are already under way. Liverpool's management have opened negotiations with PSG and lodged an initial offer worth more than 100 million euros, though it falls well short of the figure the French club want.

PSG are holding out for 170 million euros, the report explained, leaning on the strength of their position with Barcola tied down until the summer of 2028.

Official negotiations between the two clubs began on Monday despite that rejection, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, with Liverpool hoping their opening bid sets the stage for more serious talks in the coming days.

Barcola prefers a move to Liverpool

Foot Mercato indicated that Barcola would favour a switch to Anfield if the deal comes off this summer, and that his agents have already held talks with officials at the English club.

The door is no longer fully shut. PSG have softened their stance on selling their French winger after sensing his appetite for a fresh challenge, having spent two seasons often cast as a bit-part player in the biggest games. That has driven him to look for regular minutes elsewhere.

Barcola enjoyed a striking campaign in a PSG shirt, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists across 49 matches in all competitions.

He raised his stock further with a dazzling 2026 World Cup, netting three times and laying on another, cementing his status as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football.

Refusal to extend contract increases speculation

Barcola's refusal to extend his contract with PSG has fanned the flames around his future, encouraging Liverpool to push hard for his signature despite the tough negotiations and the wide gulf between the English bid and the French asking price.

PSG are already moving to plan for life without him. They have lodged an official offer to Ajax Amsterdam for 21-year-old winger Mika Godts, one of the options on the table to fill the void should Barcola leave.

The financial gap between the clubs remains vast. Yet the fact talks continue keeps Liverpool hopeful of striking a deal over the coming weeks, in one of the summer's most anticipated moves, one that could reshape the Reds' attack for the next chapter.