Liverpool motivated to win Premier League, says Sadio Mane

The Senegal international has urged his side to win their last six games of the season to stand a chance of ending their title drought

Sadio Mane believes are well motivated to clinch the Premier League trophy this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were shoved off the summit of the log by after they won against on Wednesday but the Reds will hope to reclaim the top spot when they meet on Friday.

The Anfield outfit have failed to win a title since claiming the in 2012 and last won the English top-flight trophy in 1990.

However, the 26-year-old who was named the club’s Player of the Month for March has urged his side to win all their last six games to brighten their chances of winning the league diadem, while also setting his eyes on the trophy.

“I’m confident we can do it, we’re going to try to do everything to win all six games. We know it won’t be easy but everything is possible,” Mane told club website.

“Every single player is even more motivated at this stage of the competition, because we only have one target: to win trophies.

“We are in two different competitions, the Premier League and Champions League, and we want to win both of them. We’re going to give everything to get it.

“Personally, I’m sure all the boys are very relaxed; you can see in the training sessions and in the dressing room everybody is relaxed and laughing – but with motivation and determination in their eye.

“Pressure never helps. Of course, in football sometimes it’s normal. Our main target is to win the league and the Champions League because we have the quality in the team and the staff, the club is amazing.

“If we don’t win it, we’ll keep going next season. Pressure will never help us, so why should we make pressure for ourselves?”

Mane spent two seasons with the Saints after his arrival from Red Bull Salzburg and scored 21 league goals in 67 appearances.

However, notwithstanding his familiarity with the side, the forward is hoping give his best on Friday at the St Mary's Stadium.

“I enjoy every single game. It’s my ex-club so I know it’s a different situation – but in a positive way,” he continued.

“It doesn’t change anything; I will go there and try to give everything with my teammates to win there.”

Mane has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season including his 17 in the Premier League.