Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he agreed with Senegal international to 'pay back with football' whenever he is unfairly treated on the pitch.

The Teranga Lion has been a target in certain games, with the latest one being last Sunday against Arsenal where the Reds won the game 4-0.

However, it is not the first time that has happened to the West African according to the German tactician.

"It has been a thing for much longer. Even when it was not obvious to the outside, you can see it in games that they go for him because they want to wind him up," Klopp said as quoted by Reuters.

"But it is two different things; one is to make Sadio really aggressive during the game, we saw that against Flamengo in the [2019] Club World Cup final.

"Rafinha wanted to go for him after he caused them some problems when we played Bayern [Munich] in the Champions League [in 2019]. It was obvious from the first second when he went in really hard."

The 54-year-old went on to reveal his crunch talks with the winger, and the conclusion.

"Sadio is now of an age where he is not that emotional anymore. But we all need emotions obviously and sometimes we control them better and sometimes less," Klopp continued.

"We have had these talks... The headline [from our discussions] is: 'We pay back with football. Whatever we do, we pay them back with football.'"

On Saturday, the Reds will be playing Southampton at Anfield aiming to add to their points tally.

Currently, they are placed third on the table with 25 points after seven wins, four draws, and a loss. They have scored an impressive 35 goals, conceding 11 in the process.

The Saints are 13th after accumulating 14 points from 12 matches; they have won three matches, drawn five, and lost four and have scored 11 goals, while conceding 14.