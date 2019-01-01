Liverpool look to complete signing of Netherlands U-19 defender Van den Berg

The PEC Zwolle defender is entering the last year of his contract and has the likes of Bayern Munich and Ajax competing for his signature

are hoping to complete the signing of teenage defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, but will face competition from a host of top European clubs for the youth international.

The Reds are keen to bring the 17-year-old centre-back to Anfield this summer, but , and Eindhoven are all keen on the Dutch under-19 star, while are understood to have bid €2.5m (£2.25m) for him in January.

After a 2017-18 in which he made his first team debut with seven matches in the Eredvisie, Van den Berg enjoyed a breakthrough year at Zwolle last season, playing 16 Eredivisie games under former defender Jaap Stam, helping them to a 13th place finish in the Dutch top flight.

The defender would go into Liverpool’s Academy setup initially, playing for the under-18 and under-23 sides, with a view to progression to Melwood should he impress.

Liverpool enjoyed success after recruiting another young Dutch defender, Ki-Jana Hoever, last summer, and hope the 6ft 3in van den Berg can follow in those footsteps.

Hoever also featured for the Reds U-18 and U-23 sides last season, and made his first-team debut for Liverpool in a 2-1 defeat to in January.

Van den Berg's signing, although not yet confirmed, would be seen as a real coup for the Reds’ recruitment team, given the level of competition. Dave Fallows, the head of recruitment, and chief scout Barry Hunter have in been particularly keen to pursue the deal.

The defender, who does not turn 18 until December, has already represented the Netherlands at under-19 level, playing for them three times and scoring once during the UEFA U-19 championship qualifying rounds.

Van den Berg is about to enter the final year of his contract with Zwolle.