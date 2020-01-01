Liverpool legend Grobbelaar: Do PSL clubs have the balls to hire me?

The former Reds keeper speaks out on why PSL club bosses can’t hire him

Former goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar claims South African football owners have no guts to hire him, saying the bosses don’t want him to work in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The retired goalkeeper recently revealed his interest to manage , explaining he has been in touch with chairman Kaizer Motaung, but football manager Bobby Motaung is the one picking the coaches for the Soweto giants.

Moreover, the former netminder alleges he is not wanted in because of his honesty, but insisted he would love to come back to the 2010 Fifa World Cup hosting nation.

"They don't want me there because I'm too honest," Grobbelaar told On The Whistle podcast as quoted by BBC Sport.

"And if there's anything that goes wrong, I'll take them straight to the courtroom. Because it's happened before and they know who they are."

The 62-year-old played in South Africa early in his career with and Durban City, he also assisted a number of clubs following his retirement from the game.

"South Africa, I'd love to come back there, but it depends if these owners have got balls to get Bruce Grobbelaar back for their team," he added.

On the other hand, the former Reds shot-stopper also touched on his court battles with reigning PSL champions as well as SuperSport United.

"I took them to court and got paid out the rest of my contract at SuperSport and that is contrary to what rumours are in South Africa that I was fired," continued the legend.

In his response, Matsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthews refused to shed light on why the legend parted ways with the club in 2001.

"Bruce had a great chapter in our history saving us from a serious relegation threat and that's the part our club chooses to focus upon," Matthews responded.

Born in Durban, Grobbelaar also opened up signing a pre-contract with Masandawana where he was set to take over as the new head coach under the leadership of Natasha Tsichlas, saying he dragged the club to court for breaching the agreement.

In addition, the former Zimbabwe national team goalkeeper has also worked for Canadian club Ottawa Fury FC as goalkeeper coach between 2014 and 2018.