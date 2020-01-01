Liverpool legend Grobbelaar alleges 'rival' Mosimane got him fired at SuperSport United

The eccentric former Zimbabwe goalkeeper is keen for another dance in the PSL but claims some people are not comfortable with his return

Former goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has denied that he was fired at SuperSport United because of working under the influence of alcohol, and alleges that he was framed by some people including his then-assistant coach Pitso Mosimane.

Grobbelaar was Matsatsantsa coach between 1999 and 2001, with the SuperSport attributing his departure to "letting the club down by failing to find a winning combination.”

But the Zimbabwean says he was asked to leave because of drinking allegations fronted by some people within the club.

“There were a lot of people and there were newspapers speculating and carrying stories that I was fired by SuperSport because of drinking,” Grobbelaar told Marawa Sports Worlwide on Metro FM.

“Well, let me put it clear and straight. They did not like it when I first came in and I brought back a goalkeeper from called Mike. He is a New Zealander that was a SuperSport player but he was put on loan to an Australian team because he had a little bit of a drinking problem.

"And when I brought him back that is when we started winning games.

“Then after 18 months, someone in the club put a letter out to the owners that I was drinking all the time. So the owners thought that they could get me fired. I had already planned that I would ask the players and I had all those players put down in writing if they have ever seen me drunk at training.

“Only three; that was my assistant who is now with , Pitso Mosimane. There was another player that put it down, he was the other assistant and the kit manager. Those are the only people who said they saw me drunk.

"The players never said that they saw me drunk.”

SuperSport then went on to fire Grobbelaar and Mosimane replaced him as interim coach, before that role was switched into a substantive appointment.

“And SuperSport had to pay me my full contract out because they lied in the newspaper saying that I was drunk,” Grobbelaar continued.

“Yes I would [like to coach in ]. But there are a lot of people there who don’t want me there because I am straight by the book and if they have got a contract with me and they do not withhold that contract properly, I will take them to court and I have done it before.

“So that’s why they don’t want me there. I know that I can actually enhance the . I know that I have a lot of influence in players and I will be very good for that league because I will bring something different to what they actually got there now.

“The coaches that I know would be there with me is Gavin Hunt. Pitso would like me back because he is a great rival of mine.”

Besides , Grobbelaar has also worked in the PSL with Manning , Hellenic and Umtata Bush Bucks, and the most notable job after leaving South Africa was working as goalkeeper coach at Ottawa Fury in Canada.

He is currently a consultant coach in Norway and has admitted he was closely following developments at and is readily available to coach AmaZulu if approached.