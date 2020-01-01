Liverpool keeper Alisson wins 2019 Samba Gold award for best Brazilian player in Europe

The Reds number one scooped the individual prize after a superb year which saw him pick up Champions League and Copa America winners' medals

goalkeeper Alisson has been recognised as the best Brazilian player in Europe after winning the 2019 Samba Gold Award.

Alisson played a key role in the Reds' run to glory last season, and also made a huge impression on the Premier League during in his first year in English football.

The 27-year-old claimed the Golden Glove award after recording 21 clean sheets in the top flight, as Liverpool missed out on the title by a single point behind .

The shot-stopper managed to transfer his club form onto the international stage at the Copa America, where the Selecao won the trophy for the first time in 12 years after beating in the final.

Alisson was forced to miss the start of Liverpool's 2019-20 campaign through injury, with Adrian drafted in as his replacement for a UEFA Super Cup triumph over back in August.

He has, however, made the number one jersey his own again since returning to action, and added more silverware to his collection in the form of the Club World Cup.

According to Liverpool's official website, Alisson has been awarded the Samba Gold Award for his exploits last year - winning 35.54 per cent of the final vote.

Fans, journalists and former players all had their say, with Anfield colleague Roberto Firmino finishing second, one year after picking up the accolade himself.

Paris Saint Germain defender Thiago Silva ended up in third with 10% of the vote and Fabinho joined his Liverpool team-mates on the final shortlist after placing in fourth.

Alisson and company will be back in Premier League action with Liverpool on Thursday night when they take on newly-promoted at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side can move 13 points ahead of second-placed Leicester and 14 ahead of City if they secure an 11th successive victory, with a game in hand still to play.

After facing off against the Blades, Liverpool's focus will then switch to a Merseyside derby in the .

The Reds are due to play host to in a third-round tie on January 5, six days before taking in a trip to .