‘Liverpool hoping to get title parade at some point’ – Reds chairman Werner looking forward to end of ‘terrible situation’

Jurgen Klopp’s side are just two wins away from a first top-flight crown in 30 years, but may cross that line with no supporters to celebrate with

chairman Tom Werner is hoping that the club will get to take in a title parade with their supporters at some stage, with the Reds waiting on the end to a “terrible situation” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Football in has been in a state of indefinite lockdown since mid-March, with the 2019-20 campaign brought to a shuddering halt.

Liverpool, with a 25-point lead established at the top of the Premier League table, have been left two wins short of wrapping up a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

More teams

It appears as though Jurgen Klopp’s side will be given a chance to get over that line, with plans being put in place for competitive action to return to the sporting calendar.

Werner hopes the Reds will get their hands on another piece of major silverware, while also being given the chance to celebrate that achievement with a loyal fan base once public health concerns have been eased.

“There’s a hole in so many people’s lives,” Werner told The Associated Press.

“Football is central to their dreams and their hopes. And certainly, as regards Liverpool, we are playing magnificent football and we are just a couple of matches away from winning the trophy. But I do put it in perspective.

“It’s a terrible situation we’re all in.

“Someday, hopefully, there will be a vaccine and we can return to the joy of being in a stadium and watching the elegant play of great football players.

“We hope at some point, people will be able to sit next to each other and enjoy the experience of a sporting event. But that seems like a long way off at the moment.”

Liverpool have got a taste for toasting major silverware, with 2019 seeing them get back on the trophy trail in style.

UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs were added to the success which saw them return to the winners’ enclosure.

Some 750,000 fans lined the streets of Merseyside on the back of a sixth European Cup win and Werner is eager to see those scenes replicated in the near future.

Article continues below

He added: “I thought I never could imagine experiencing anything like that.

“Then somebody said, ‘Well, if we win the Premier League, this parade will be dwarfed.’

“So, I am looking forward to a parade sometime when we can all congregate because I know how important that means to all of our supporters.”