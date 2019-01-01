Liverpool handed injury boost as Van Dijk and Wijnaldum train ahead of Club World Cup final

After missing the Reds' semi-final win over Monterrey, the key pair could return for Saturday's showpiece event against Flamengo in Doha

Virgil van Dijk provided with a potential boost ahead of their Club World Cup final against Flamengo by training on Friday.

The defender, who has played every minute of the Reds' Premier League campaign, felt ill the day before the semi-final against Monterrey and was absent as the Reds recorded a 2-1 victory.

With Joe Gomez the only other senior centre-back in the squad, Jordan Henderson partnered his fellow international in the heart of defence.

However, the Dutchman was out training with his Liverpool colleagues on Friday in the portion of the session open to the media - as was Georginio Wijnaldum, who had picked up an injury against .

"We will see," Klopp told reporters on Friday. "Virg was part of training today, Gini had a session today. We will see how it will look at the end. We have no new injury concerns.

"How you can imagine, it was Wednesday night when we played and now it's Friday, so we use each hour for recovery and all that stuff. That's what we did and we will see who we can line up tomorrow.”

A return for Van Dijk would be a huge boost for Liverpool as they face a notoriously free-scoring Flamengo side in the final.

Klopp's side were far from at their best defensively against Monterrey, with their makeshift back line heavily indebted to goalkeeper Alisson as they were out-shot by 16 to 12.

Henderson, who has played in a number of different roles out wide and in midfield throughout his career, said he relished the challenge of testing himself in a new position at the back.

“[It was] different!” the club captain told Liverpool's website .

Article continues below

“I’ve got great players around us so they make it a lot easier. It was different but I just tried to do the best job I could there.

“I haven’t really played there before. We had the majority of the ball and that was OK with the defensive side, trying to keep the line and stuff which is probably the most difficult thing.

“But, overall I think we have got to be happy with the result and performance in the end.”