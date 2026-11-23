PSV Eindhoven head coach Peter Bosz has praised his Portuguese counterpart Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, ahead of the eagerly awaited meeting between the two sides on the fifth matchday of the Champions League league phase, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday.
Bosz used Monday's pre-match press conference ahead of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu to insist he had no criticism of Mourinho. Far from it. He sees him as a coach others can learn from, and believes his sustained success reflects an ability to evolve and adapt to different circumstances.
The Dutchman went on: "Mourinho also has a distinctive style that is easy to recognise. He prepares his players extremely well, and we know what to expect from him. I don't think anyone can achieve all that success without continuing to develop, and I do the same and try to learn."
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And the praise kept coming: "He has certain principles, and what he has achieved in his career is amazing. You can't get there without adapting to new situations. I want to learn from him, and you can benefit from his lessons. I have been studying what he says, and that is the message I try to pass on to my players. He is a very interesting coach."
Different personalities and philosophies don't mean there's any rift between the two, Bosz stressed: "I have no negative comments about him. We are two different personalities. He has to do what he thinks is right to win, while I have a different philosophy. I'm not saying he works the wrong way, but I work in a different style. We are completely different, but I respect him a lot."
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Asked about Real Madrid's form, the PSV boss said: "I think they are playing good football. They have won nine games, some of them in the final minutes, and that is a positive thing because it shows they can keep fighting until the end to win."
His side won't be fazed by the setting either. They've played in the Champions League for the past four years, and Bosz said: "The Santiago Bernabeu is exceptional, but we have already played in other big stadiums."
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Last season's 4-1 win over Liverpool still gives his players confidence heading into the Real Madrid game. Bosz insisted, though, that the two matches are completely different: "That was a big success, but this is another match that has nothing to do with that one. Part of the preparation is about confidence, and we need to have plenty of it. We have four points, but we still have chances, and we have to give everything we have. We shouldn't be too negative."
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As for stopping Kylian Mbappe, Bosz said his players know exactly what they're up against: "Everyone knows Kylian Mbappe, and I don't think I need to say much to motivate the players. They know the Real Madrid players and understand exactly what they have to do tomorrow."
Bosz likes to adapt to the opponent, but not at the expense of his team's identity: "I always try to adapt to the opponent, and we did that in last weekend's match, but we have our football philosophy that I want to keep. Even so, we have to adapt, especially against Real Madrid, because they are a very strong team with players of great quality."
Courage and faith in his players' ability sit at the heart of that philosophy, even in the toughest circumstances: "We have to play with courage. I am not a negative person. In football you sometimes lose, but you have to recover. You might concede a goal during a game, but you have to try to come back. We have a good team and players with great potential, we have put in good performances away from home in the Champions League, and we will do the same tomorrow."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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