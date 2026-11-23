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PSV Eindhoven head coach Peter Bosz has praised his Portuguese counterpart Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, ahead of the eagerly awaited meeting between the two sides on the fifth matchday of the Champions League league phase, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday.

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Bosz used Monday's pre-match press conference ahead of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu to insist he had no criticism of Mourinho. Far from it. He sees him as a coach others can learn from, and believes his sustained success reflects an ability to evolve and adapt to different circumstances.

The Dutchman went on: "Mourinho also has a distinctive style that is easy to recognise. He prepares his players extremely well, and we know what to expect from him. I don't think anyone can achieve all that success without continuing to develop, and I do the same and try to learn."

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And the praise kept coming: "He has certain principles, and what he has achieved in his career is amazing. You can't get there without adapting to new situations. I want to learn from him, and you can benefit from his lessons. I have been studying what he says, and that is the message I try to pass on to my players. He is a very interesting coach."

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Different personalities and philosophies don't mean there's any rift between the two, Bosz stressed: "I have no negative comments about him. We are two different personalities. He has to do what he thinks is right to win, while I have a different philosophy. I'm not saying he works the wrong way, but I work in a different style. We are completely different, but I respect him a lot."

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Asked about Real Madrid's form, the PSV boss said: "I think they are playing good football. They have won nine games, some of them in the final minutes, and that is a positive thing because it shows they can keep fighting until the end to win."

His side won't be fazed by the setting either. They've played in the Champions League for the past four years, and Bosz said: "The Santiago Bernabeu is exceptional, but we have already played in other big stadiums."

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Last season's 4-1 win over Liverpool still gives his players confidence heading into the Real Madrid game. Bosz insisted, though, that the two matches are completely different: "That was a big success, but this is another match that has nothing to do with that one. Part of the preparation is about confidence, and we need to have plenty of it. We have four points, but we still have chances, and we have to give everything we have. We shouldn't be too negative."

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"Mbappe's threat? We know what we have to do"

As for stopping Kylian Mbappe, Bosz said his players know exactly what they're up against: "Everyone knows Kylian Mbappe, and I don't think I need to say much to motivate the players. They know the Real Madrid players and understand exactly what they have to do tomorrow."

Bosz likes to adapt to the opponent, but not at the expense of his team's identity: "I always try to adapt to the opponent, and we did that in last weekend's match, but we have our football philosophy that I want to keep. Even so, we have to adapt, especially against Real Madrid, because they are a very strong team with players of great quality."

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Courage and faith in his players' ability sit at the heart of that philosophy, even in the toughest circumstances: "We have to play with courage. I am not a negative person. In football you sometimes lose, but you have to recover. You might concede a goal during a game, but you have to try to come back. We have a good team and players with great potential, we have put in good performances away from home in the Champions League, and we will do the same tomorrow."

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