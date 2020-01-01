Liverpool forward Salah returns another positive Covid-19 test

The 28-year-old was tested again on Wednesday, with the Egyptian football association confirming that he, and Mohamed Elneny, remain positive

Mohamed Salah has returned another positive Covid-19 test, the Egyptian football association has confirmed, meaning he will have to continue a period of self-isolation.

The star originally tested positive for coronavirus on November 14 despite initial confusion over the test results.

Indeed, the Egyptian FA removed an initial statement that confirmed the positive result for Salah before releasing another update soon after that explained a second swab had also returned a Covid-19 positive.

And despite there being the potential for a false-positive outcome - whereby an initial positive test is then followed by a negative result - Salah has now again tested positive for Covid-19 four days after the initial announcement.

The former forward will have to continue a period of self-isolation and will be unavailable for the Reds' Premier League meeting with on Sunday.

It's unclear when Salah will now be allowed back into the UK, having returned the positive tests while away on international duty, with Jurgen Klopp's side facing in the three days after their fixture with the Foxes.

Premier League rules state that a player who tests positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The latest coronavirus figures published by the Premier League stated that between November 9 and November 15, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19, with 16 positive cases.

