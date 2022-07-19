Liverpool fortunate to have ‘phenomenal player’ Salah, says West Ham manager Moyes

The former Everton and Man Utd coach feels the Egyptian forward and the Premier League giants are a good match given the success they have enjoyed

West Ham manager David Moyes feels Liverpool are lucky to have Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, whom he describes as a phenomenal football player.

Salah signed a new three-year contract extension at Anfield early this month after months of speculation about his future and the former Everton and Manchester United manager believes the player and club are a good match since they have enjoyed great success together.

“Sometimes negotiations for players and clubs take time, everybody is trying to get the best deal,” said Moyes during an interview with Egypt’s Remontada.

“Obviously, the club was trying desperately to keep Mo Salah. I’m an ex-Everton and Manchester United manager, it’s difficult for me to say it, but it’s a really good club for Salah to be at and they have been an incredibly successful club and he is a phenomenal football player.

“I think it is a beautiful place for him to be in and Liverpool are also very fortunate to have Mo Salah as well.”

Salah’s previous deal was due to expire next summer and his new contract, believed to be with a salary in excess of £350,000 a week, makes him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

Our Egyptian King is here to stay 😍#SalahStays pic.twitter.com/4oQGiN6krc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022

The former Chelsea and AS Roma forward has enjoyed tremendous success since joining the Reds in June 2017, while breaking numerous records along the way.

He scored 44 goals in all competitions in his debut season on Merseyside, winning the PFA Premier League Player of the Year and the African Footballer of the Year award as Liverpool reached the 2017-18 Uefa Champions League final.

Liverpool would follow that up with a Champions League and Premier League crowns in the following two seasons with Salah scoring 27 and 23 goals, respectively, before netting 31 each in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns, the last one yielding another PFA Award as the Reds claimed the Carabao and FA Cups.

In total, Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 games in his five years at Liverpool to sit ninth on the club’s all-time top goal scorers.

"It's great to see yourself as the ninth-highest top goal scorer for the club, especially when you do it in a short time,” he said upon signing his new contract.

"It's something great and I think, as I've said many times before, the most important thing is to win trophies. But I think when you score goals and help the team to win games, that's also what brings trophies. It's something I'm proud of."