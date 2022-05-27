Liverpool fans want Mane to snub Bayern Munich but supporters of Bundesliga champions thrilled with rumours

Reds supporters are convinced the Senegal star will remain on Merseyside given how important he has been to their side

Fans online have expressed mixed feelings towards reports that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to join Bundesliga champions Bayer Munich.

Reports on Friday claimed Mane is close to agreeing a three-year deal with the Bavarian giants with his agent reportedly meeting Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic ‘who expressed the club’s interest’.

The reports further claimed that Mane informed him that Bayern is an ‘attractive destination for him.’

This comes just a day after Mane promised to give the ‘best answer’ regarding his future after Saturday’s Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid and fans online have given conflicting views over the possible transfer to Bayern.

We will have the best player from Senegal and Sadio Mane in our squad next season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q6ipXnl7XN — Buddy (@BuddyFifa_) May 27, 2022

Mo Salah: I'll be at Liverpool next season



Sadio Mane: pic.twitter.com/LGT0OB5e2t — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 27, 2022

Just watching Jurgen klop on skysports address the press.

Unless something drastic happens,sadio mane is off to Bayern.

"Wherever sadio is playing next season, he'll be a great player..

Thanks for the memories sadio.

YNWA — ✌️I_amOluseye🇳🇬 (@Uncle_Seye) May 27, 2022

How Bayern could line up if they sign Sadio Mané. The club currently plans with both Mané and Lewandowski for next season. The Senegalese is seen as replacement for Gnabry on the wing [📸 @BILD] pic.twitter.com/sPRf9TQ0uY — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 26, 2022

Looks like Sadio Mané is coming and Gnabry is leaving. What do y'all think of this?🎤 pic.twitter.com/WUMKlG9fq0 — AUGUSTUS 🔴 (@Der_Augustus) May 27, 2022

I'm amazed by the reaction of Bayern fans to potentially signing Sadio Mane, one of the best forwards in the game. I understand age is not on his side but he's only recently 30, not 33. Your club does not have the capability to sign Mbappé, so what are you expecting? — Dani 🦇 (@ValencianistaEN) May 27, 2022

If the rumours are to be believed, then tomorrow’s #UCLfinal against Real Madrid might be the last time we see Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané play together in Liverpool Red. 💔😞 #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/kXJXNAlT1l — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) May 27, 2022

Liverpool supporters cannot imagine losing Mane given how important he has been to their side.

I am refusing to believe anything about Sadio Mané until it’s done, so respect my peace. 😂 — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) May 27, 2022

Sadio Mane is one of those players I have genuine love and admiration for. His humility, work rate and charity endears him to me.



I hope he lifts the UCL tomorrow, I’ll be the cheerleader for him deserving the Ballon d’Or. — Justice Jide (@blaq_whale) May 27, 2022

Some Liverpool fans are convinced Mane is going nowhere while others have no issue if he leaves given he has already 'delivered' for their side.

Sadio Mane is 100% staying at Liverpool, guys please relax. — Winnerpool (@WinnerpoolLFC) May 27, 2022

I’m not getting in the way of Sadio Mané if he wants to go to Bayern Munich. A tremendous servant to the club. One of the best players in club history.



We should make it easy for him if he wants a new challenge. — baby shacks (@parallexviews) May 27, 2022

I clean Sadio Mane’s windows and can tell you he’s going to announce he’s signed a new contract with Liverpool after the CL final — Gaz (@Gazumped00) May 27, 2022

Say it ain't so Sadio!

You are a Big part of why Liverpool FC is one of the Greatest teams in the World! @SMane_Officiel @cLoFC96 @Vinny_lopez89 pic.twitter.com/ZE7XrgoKcm — Willie Lopez (@WillieLopezShow) May 27, 2022

Others feel Liverpool fans are crying 'crocodile tears.'

4 months ago, Sadio Mané was ‘replaceable’ according to many in the fan base.



Now, apparently there’s not one player in the world that can do what he does. — 🅘 (@LFCApproved) May 27, 2022

Some fans are convinced Bayern will seal the transfer due to how shrewd they have been in the transfer market.

Bayern are actually the masters of snapping up quality players for a low transfer fee. £30 for Sadio Mané is insane! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Aaron Cikaya (@aaroncikaya) May 27, 2022

€30m fee + €12-15m salary is a STEAL for a world-class player like Sadio Mané. — davi (@nagelsmannia) May 27, 2022

So Liverpool are willing to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for €32m???



Anyways, it's an exchange for the amount Bayern also sold Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool.



Tit for tat!!! — Barça Femeni Principal 🚀 🚀 (@BarcaPrincipal) May 27, 2022

Some Bayern fans cannot wait for the transfer to go through.

What a signing this would be for Bayern! Sadio Mané scored 23 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this season.



Mané is going to make the Bundesliga his playground, either as a winger or as a striker. pic.twitter.com/gi4kjYwwgC — Munich Fanpage (@MunichFanpage) May 26, 2022

Getting Sadio Mane for 30-35 mil is a very good deal, not a single winger of ours can guarantee goals in Lewandowski's absence as much Mane would do — Bayernology (@Bayernology1) May 27, 2022

Mane has been a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season as they have challenged on all four fronts, winning the Carabao and FA Cups and reaching the Champions League final before losing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point on the final day of the season.

Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, has scored 23 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions this season, bettered only by Mohamed Salah’s 31, and will be looking to increase his tally on Saturday.