Liverpool fan Sean Cox finally home two years after Champions League assault

The father-of-three was left in a coma in April 2018 after he was attacked ahead of the Reds' European clash with Roma but is now back in County Meath

supporter Sean Cox has returned to Ireland almost two years after he suffered life-changing injuries as a result of an assault outside Anfield by fans.

The father-of-three is back at his family home in County Meath 23 months on from being left in a coma due to an attack near the Reds' home ground ahead of a encounter with the outfit.

Roma fan Simone Mastrelli was jailed in February 2019 for three-and-a-half years after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm

Cox subsequently underwent extensive rehabilitation and made his return to Anfield in November last year to watch Liverpool defeat champions , where he met with manager Jurgen Klopp.

A Facebook post from his wife Martina confirmed he had returned to his family home in County Meath.

"This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time," she wrote.

"While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

"I can't thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

"In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.

"At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, it's clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be."

Last May, Man City players were accused of mocking Cox in a video that surfaced of their title celebrations where they appeared to be referencing his assault in a chant.

The club strenuously denied such claims, though Cox's brother Martin stated that he was "shocked" by the footage.

Liverpool currently sit in prime position to lift a maiden Premier League crown this season, and their first top-flight title for three decades, though their defence of their Champions League crown is over following their exit at the hands of .

However, with the current suspension of football across the world, questions remain as to when, if at all, they will lift the trophy.