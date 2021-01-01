'Liverpool don’t need to buy a striker this summer' - Barnes rules out Reds raid for Kane

The Anfield icon believes there are other areas of more pressing concern for Jurgen Klopp in the summer transfer window

John Barnes cannot see Liverpool launching a raid on Tottenham for Harry Kane , with the Reds legend saying Jurgen Klopp does not "need to buy a striker this summer".

Reinforcements in the final third at Anfield have been mooted, with plenty suggesting that the time has come to freshen up a unit that has been so dependent on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Movement on Merseyside has started, with French defender Ibrahima Konate snapped up from RB Leipzig , and more attacking options may now be sought.

What has been said?

Barnes - speaking in association with BonusCodeBets - believes Klopp will steer clear of the scramble for Spurs star Kane, telling Goal : "Liverpool don’t need to buy a striker this summer. They have players who will score plenty of goals already.

"Everyone wants Harry Kane, if he is available and teams need a player like him, but this isn’t someone that Liverpool need so he won’t necessarily be on their radar."

What do Liverpool need?

Any move for Kane is likely to cost his many suitors over £100 million ($142m), with the England captain one of the most consistent goalscorers in world football.

Those funds could be put to better use elsewhere at Anfield, with Barnes expecting Klopp to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park as Georginio Wijnaldum departs and questions are asked of others in that area.

The ex-England international added: "Liverpool have got Diogo Jota, who can play up front, as well as Sadio Mane.

"They will only need to sign a new striker if they lose the current striking options they already have.

"Don’t forget Divock Origi is still there too, so they have plenty of striker solutions able to play at the club.

"Liverpool have signed a centre-back and depending on whether Xherdan Shaqiri or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain go, potentially another midfield player.

"A striker is not top of their wanted list for the summer window."

