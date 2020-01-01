Liverpool deserve Premier League title, says ex-Everton defender Yobo

The ex-Everton star claims it would be unfair not to crown the Reds as champions should the Covid-19 pandemic bring the season to an end

deserve to be crowned 2019-20 Premier League champions whether the coronavirus pandemic brings the season to a premature end or not, according to former defender Joseph Yobo.

The Reds were on course to end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title before the Covid-19 outbreak put the league on hold.

Jurgen Klopp's side hold a 25-point advantage over second-place , a lead that would be nearly impossible to lose at this late stage in the season.

Recently, Football Association chairman Greg Clarke disclosed it may not be possible to complete this season’s campaign amid the ongoing pandemic.

Amid discussions over how to best conclude the season, former star Rio Ferdinand has suggested that the season should be voided, which would deny the Reds the title.

However, Yobo – like Ferdinand a former defender for one of Liverpool's biggest rivals – feels it would be unjust if the Reds are denied the top prize.

Yobo, who spent 10 years at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2012, has said that Liverpool's massive lead and impressive form are good reasons why they should be awarded the title.

“If I want to be sentimental [as an Evertonian], I could have said I don’t want them to win it,” Yobo told Goal.

“But I love football and for the interest of global football, and the way Liverpool have played, they deserve to win the Premier League title – 25 points is not a joke.

“From the way they played last season, winning the and losing the league to Manchester City by one point – on that note, it would be unfair if they are not crowned as champions.”

Yobo became 's second player to feature in all 38 Premier League games without missing a single minute during the 2006-07 season under David Moyes.

He later joined , initially on loan from Merseyside, and would go on to spend two years with the Turkish giants where he won two Turkish Cups and one Super Lig title.

In February, he was appointed national team assistant coach, where he works under German tactician Gernot Rohr.