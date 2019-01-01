Liverpool defender Matip returns to training ahead of Manchester United clash

The Cameroon international missed the Reds’ last two games due to injury but has recovered from the setback

defender Joel Matip has returned to training ahead of their Premier League game against on Sunday.

The international sustained a knock in the Reds’ 1-0 win against on September 28 and subsequently missed his side’s outings against Salzburg and .

The 28-year-old, however, joined the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s men in training on Tuesday in preparation for their league game against the Red Devils.

Matip has been impressive for the Reds this season, helping the Anfield outfit remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

The defender has made eight appearances across all competitions, capping his fine defensive displays with two goals.

On the back of his recent performances, the former 04 man was named the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Matip will hope to help Liverpool strengthen their position at the top of the league table against the Old Trafford outfit.