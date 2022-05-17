Liverpool defender Gomez suffers leg injury against Southampton with England international limping off

Joe Gomez suffered what looked like a nasty leg injury on Tuesday against Southampton.

The defender, starting because of squad rotation by manager Jurgen Klopp, went down after an attempted challenge late in the first half.

Gomez remained in the match until half-time before making way at the break for Jordan Henderson, with James Milner shifting to right-back.

Gomez's injury history

The defender has been unlucky with his health over the course of Klopp's tenure, with this being just the latest in a long line of injuries. He has previously dealt with achilles, ankle and various knee problems.

Future at Liverpool

Gomez has been rarely used this campaign as other defenders have been prioritised.

The lack of playing time has led to speculation he could depart Anfield this summer, with Aston Villa one of the teams most regularly linked, but nothing has been determined yet regarding his future.

