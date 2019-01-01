Liverpool could not have done more in Premier League title race, claims Klopp

The Reds put up more points than any side other than Manchester City's squads the last two seasons, but it was not enough to secure silverware

Jurgen Klopp believes his squad could not have done more to take their first Premier League title after falling just short to on the last day of the season.

The Reds entered the final matchday needing a victory over as well as City to drop points at in order come way with the Premier League crown.

A brace from Sadio Mane, which netted him a share of the Premier League Golden Boot with team-mate Mohamed Salah and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, saw Liverpool to a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

However, despite an early goal that gave Brighton a first-half lead, City stormed back to win 4-1 and secured their second straight Premier League crown with 98 points to Liverpool’s 97.

Liverpool’s point total is the third-best in Premier League history behind City this year and their 100-point side last year.

Despite that gaudy total, fingers might still be pointed at Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to City in January as the key in the title race, but Klopp refused to look back with any regrets.

“People might say we could have done this or that but not really, I don't think [we could have done any more],” Klopp told Sky Sports. “City were lucky in moments, we were lucky in moments. It was about staying in the race and believing and that's what we did.

"When your opponent is City, it's difficult. They couldn't get rid of us and we couldn't get rid of them.”

Liverpool finished fourth last term with just 75 points, meaning this year’s squad has made a 22-point improvement.

In addition, their hunt for silverware is not finished, as Liverpool are in the final for a second straight season when they face Premier League rivals on June 1.

And while Klopp is not happy at being second, he sees this as another sign of progress.

"The team made so many big steps in the last year,” Klopp told BBC Sport. “The boys were all there from last season apart from Alisson. He had a big impact but all the rest were here last season.

"It’s a very special season, a better season than I played with my team [ ] when we were champions in . But we cannot ignore one team were better.

"It’s clear we had to work hard and City too. Our target during the week was to get 97 points, we got that – that’s special.

“We want to write our own history and we did. Today feels not so good but we have plenty of time to prepare for an important game in three weeks."