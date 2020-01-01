Liverpool considering selling 'unhappy' Salah, says former Egypt star Aboutrika

The Reds forward is apparently considering his future after growing frustrated with life at Anfield

Mohamed Salah is unhappy at and the Reds are considering cashing in on the Egyptian, according his former international team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika.

Aboutrika says the 28-year-old was particularly frustrated at not being made captain for the recent tie against FC Midtjylland, though there are apparently other reasons why he is unsettled at Anfield.

"I called Salah about his situation in Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance in the field,” Aboutrika told beIN Sports.

"I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry that he was not the captain against Midtjylland".

Salah publicly expressed his frustration at not being given the armband against Midtjylland, telling AS he was “very disappointed” at the decision.

The former and forward was expecting to be named captain as the most experienced player in the team, but the armband was instead worn by 22-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah was dropped to the bench for Liverpool’s game at on Saturday, though Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said he was simply giving him a rest after a hectic period of the season.

In the same Interview Salah also reiterated his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona, two clubs regularly linked with a move for the former player.

Aboutrika expects his friend and former team-mate to make the move to one of the Spanish giants one day, with Liverpool finding a big-money offer too much to resist.

"If Salah was a player in or , and playing in the same level as in Liverpool, he would've won Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona,” added the 42-year-old.

"In my opinion, Liverpool is considering selling Salah for economic purposes".

"I do not have any influences in Salah's decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him".