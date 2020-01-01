Liverpool can eliminate Atletico Madrid and emulate Real Madrid - Morris

The retired Cape Town-born centre-back has shared his views on the highly-anticipated Round of 16 tie

Legendary South African defender Nasief Morris has backed ahead of their clash with .

The English giants will be away to the former Spanish champions in the Round of 16 first-leg match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Tuesday night.

Liverpool, who won last season's Champions League final at the same venue, are coming into this clash having extended their lead to 25 points at the top of the Premier League standings with a win over on Saturday.

On the other hand, Diego Simeone's Atletico have been blowing hot and cold in in the current campaign, having been held to a draw by a resilient side on Friday.

"Liverpool have the edge when you look at the two teams' current form. They have been doing very well this season," Morris told Goal.

The former Bafana Bafana centre-back played against Atletico during his days with Recreativo Huelva and Racing Santander in La Liga.

"Liverpool haven't lost a game in the Premier League this season and they will be looking to carry that form into the Champions League," he said.

"So, I believe that Liverpool can get a positive result in Madrid due to their current form."

The reigning world champions only need 15 points from their remaining 12 matches in the league in order to clinch their first domestic league title since 1990.



Morris, who played in the Champions League for Greek giants Panathinaikos, says wrapping up the Premier League title as soon as possible will allow the Reds to focus on defending the continental trophy.

"They will do anything possible to retain their Champions League trophy," the former SuperSport United player added.

"They can win back-to-back titles because did it a few years ago. They just have to believe that they can also do it."

Morris, 38, believes Senegalese winger Sadio Mane and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah can inspire the Reds to their seventh Champions League crown.

"Yes, most definitely. Mane is back from injury and he marked his return with the winning goal [against Norwich] over the weekend," the retired defender said.

"Their African players are very influential and they can be the key to Liverpool retaining the trophy this season."

The second-leg encounter is scheduled to be played at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on March 11.