Liverpool can break the record of Arsenal’s Invincibles– Lehmann

The Reds have a 50-match undefeated run in England's Premier League in sight - and the former Arsenal keeper believes they can get there

Jens Lehmann believes that are on course to break the Premier League record for the longest undefeated run – which he helped to set 16 years ago during their famous ‘Invincible’ season.

During that campaign, the Gunners picked up 90 points and went on a run that saw them negotiate an entire season without a loss. It was not until the following term that they were undone, with their record halted at 49.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been rampant this season in ’s top flight, dropping only a couple of points as they have established a massive 19-mark advantage at the top of the standings.

With many commentators now of the belief that it is simply a case of when rather than if they will win the league, perhaps the major talking point is whether they can overhaul Arsenal’s mark and make it half a century of games without a loss.

Lehmann has certainly been impressed with what he has seen from Jurgen Klopp’s side and has backed his compatriot to lead the Anfield outfit to history.

“Liverpool are on the right track to break out winning streak with Arsenal,” he admitted when speaking to Goal and SPOX at the SPOBIS sports business fair.

“I don’t think the title can be taken from them. And after 30 years without winning the league, it would be well deserved, especially with this sensational run in mind.

“They have benefitted from teams like , and Spurs weakening a bit.”

Meanwhile, director Hans-Joachim Watzke chimed in with praise for the side led by his former employee: “It’s extraordinary. And that’s still not enough praise. I’ve never seen what Liverpool are doing. It’s breathtaking.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has played down the importance of the record.

“I don’t look at it at all,” he said. “It only stands until someone else breaks it.

“When I was champions with Dortmund, we set the record with 81 points. A year later, became champions with 91 points.”

On Saturday, Liverpool will seek to take another step towards the magical 50-game mark against .