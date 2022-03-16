Liverpool boss Klopp threatens Alexander-Arnold doubters: 'I'll knock them down!'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has threatened to "knock down" anyone who says right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is a subpar defender.

Alexander-Arnold starred in the Reds' 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, which pulled them to within a point of Manchester City at the top of the table.

But while the player's attacking prowess has never been questioned, pundits have at times criticised his work at the back in a line of thinking that irks Klopp.

What has been said?

"If anybody says that Trent cannot defend then they can come to me and I'll knock them down," Klopp told Sky Sports. "I cannot hear that any more, I don't know what more the boy has to do.

"Obviously both teams had spells of possession where the other team was patient and didn’t want to step out, but we had to. Trent did exceptionally well against Gabriel Martinelli."

Liverpool's title hopes

When asked to comment on his side closing the gap with Manchester City, Klopp said: "We’ve obviously had a good period. It’s what we need. We’re one point [behind Man City], but it’s still the same.

"We have to win football matches. We then face City, then all the others. Hopefully all the players come back fit from international duty. Then we have an early kick-off against Watford. It’s better to be one point behind than 14 points."

Added Thiago: "We were wishing Manchester City dropped points and they did. The gap now is one point but we are just looking forward to the Nottingham Forest game and nothing else.

"We just try to win each game we have. We have to analyse this game to go through the things we did wrong and right then looking forward. That is the key - to stay humble and hungry."

