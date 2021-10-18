Liverpool boss Klopp: Salah deserves Ballon d'Or recognition but I don't know how it works

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated Mohamed Salah deserves Ballon d'Or recognition as a reward for his consistency.

Salah has been one of the most highest-scoring players in the Premier League since he moved to Anfield in July 2017.

On Saturday, the Egypt star scored a goal in the Reds' 5-0 thrashing of Watford to become the joint highest-scoring African player in the English top-flight history alongside Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba with 104 goals.

The 29-year-old and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez are the only African stars on the shortlist, however, Klopp fancies the chances of Salah to beat the other global stars.

Asked whether Salah can win the prestigious award, during a press conference on Monday, ahead of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, Klopp said: “Yes. I have no idea how exactly you win the Ballon d'Or: if it's about being in the Champions League final, scoring the most goals, then it could be slightly difficult but if it's about performances over the last two years then he has a chance from my point of view but I'm not involved in the competition.

"Does he get the recognition finally? Internally he always got it, externally I don't know. After two goals he scored now people think all of a sudden because of that he could be the best player in the world, it is a bit strange.

"He scored goals like this and performed for years at an incredibly high level. My concern first and foremost is that he will do it again and again what he did so far. Whatever you want to write positively about him do it because he deserves it but now let us prepare for Atletico."

In the Champions League in this campaign, Salah has scored three goals in two appearances for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side is currently at the top of Group B with six points after two games while Atletico Madrid trail by two points in second spot.