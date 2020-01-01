Liverpool announce Nike as new official kit supplier from 2020-21 season

The Reds will see out their agreement with New Balance until the end of the current campaign, before starting a fresh multi-year partnership

have announced Nike as their new official kit supplier from the 2020-21 season.

The club's multi-year partnership with the footwear and apparel company will begin on June 1, coinciding with a move to a new training facility in Kirkby.

Liverpool’s managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan expressed his delight after the announcement was made, stating: "Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity.

"We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase.

"As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products."

The Reds have been sponsored by New Balance since 2015 and were involved in a legal dispute with the company back in October.

New Balance claimed that the Merseyside club had broken the terms of their partnership by negotiating a five-year deal with Nike, arguing that they could have matched the rival offer of £30m ($38m) per year.

Liverpool subsequently won a high court battle against their current suppliers, but Hogan is still grateful for the services they have provided over the last five years.

“We’d like to thank New Balance for their support over the last few years and wish them well for the future,” Hogan added.

Nike general manager Bert Hoyt said of the new deal with Liverpool: "Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity.

"The partnership with Liverpool FC underscores our leadership in global football and with the club’s passionate worldwide fanbase and strong legacy of success, they have a very bright future ahead.

"We look forward to partnering with them to serve players and supporters with Nike innovation and design."

Liverpool have made great strides forward as a club during their time with New Balance and will hope for even more success with the Nike logo emblazoned across their chest.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2019, while also emerging as runaway leaders in the race for the Premier League title.

The Reds are on course for their first domestic crown in 30 years come May, with a tough away fixture against up next on Saturday.