Liverpool and Arsenal collide in early-season showdown

The two Premier League giants are set to go toe to toe in a high-profile meeting on Monday

Reigning Premier League champions face an early test of their title credentials on Monday when they host at Anfield.

The contest is available to watch on SuperSport’s new SS Premier League channel, and will draw to a close a fascinating weekend of top-flight action.

The Reds have been in excellent form since the restart, seeing off a scare against newly-promoted before downing in some style on Sunday.

Admittedly, the Blues haven’t yet found their feet under Frank Lampard as he beds in a swathe of new arrivals, but Liverpool must still be credited for the proficiency with which they dispatched Chelsea.

After Mohamed Salah had starred against Leeds, it was Sadio Mane who stepped up against Chelsea, with his work rate and dynamism underpinning a performance laced with technical prowess and ingenuity.

Of course, he benefited from Kepa Arrizabalaga’s latest blunder, but there was a ruthlessness and a single-mindedness about the Reds that make them well placed to retain their title this term.

However, Arsenal have also started the season well, with back-to-back victories over and .

Limited opponents, perhaps, but the Gunners appear to be flourishing under Mikel Arteta, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having signed a new deal with the club, they will back themselves to outscore anybody.

Defensively, Gabriel Magalhaes has settled into life in well, while Eddie Nketiah has demonstrated over the last week that he can also be a key attacking asset for the North Londoners.

Having beaten Liverpool in the Community Shield, the Gunners may be quietly confident that they can make it three wins out of three and hand the reigning champions an early title setback.

Also on SS Premier League this weekend, will look to bounce back from their gameweek one defeat by when they travel away to & Hove Albion in the weekend’s early kickoff.

United were undone by the Eagles in their opener, with Wilfried Zaha ensuring an uncomfortable afternoon for David De Gea and his central defenders.

They’ll need to improve dramatically against a Brighton side who held their own against Chelsea for long stretches of their opener before defeating 2-0 away last weekend.

Don’t be surprised if Graham Potter can pull off another big result on Saturday.

Saturday 26 September - Key Matches

Brighton vs Manchester United | Kickoff at 13:30 (CAT) | SS Premier League

vs | Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT) | SS Football (SA) & SS Variety 3 (ROA)

Milan vs | Kickoff at 20:45 (CAT) | SS Football (SA) & SS Variety 3 (ROA)

vs | Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT) | SS LaLiga

Sunday 27 September - Key Matches

Spurs vs Newcastle | Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT) | SS Premier League

vs Leicester | Kickoff at 17:30 (CAT) | SS Premier League

Crotone vs | Kickoff at 18:00 (CAT) | SS Football

vs | Kickoff at 20:45 (CAT) | SS Football (SA) & SS Variety 3 (ROA)

Atletico vs Granada | Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT) | SS LaLiga

vs | Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT) | SS LaLiga

Monday 28 September - Key Matches

Liverpool vs Arsenal | Kickoff at 21:15 (CAT) | SS Premier League

On Sunday, SS Premier League viewers can also check out the 15:00 (CAT) kickoff between Hotspur and Newcastle United in North London, before Manchester City host at 17:30.

Spurs overcame a disjointed first half to smash 5-2 last weekend, with Son Heung-min scoring four and Harry Kane contributing each assist—and scoring another—during a sensational turnaround.

Things may well be much trickier against a physical and well-drilled Newcastle side who will have a point to prove after their capitulation at the hands of Brighton.

Expect City to make it two wins out of two when they face a Leicester side shorn of injured Wilfred Ndidi.

The Foxes have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season—with two wins from two—but even with Ndidi, they were troubled at the back by last weekend, and could be taught a few tough lessons by City.

Pep Guardiola’s side was rampant as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 away on Monday, demonstrating—once again—that they could be the team to beat again this season.

In action this week, Internazionale and Fiorentina are live at 20:45 CAT on SS Football (SA) and on SS Variety 3 in the rest of Africa on Saturday evening, before AC Milan travel to Crotone on Saturday.

The newly-promoted Sharks were undone away at last weekend—losing 4-1—and they have their work cut out against a Milan team who began the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over on Monday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted twice for the Rossoneri—either side of half-time—but the veteran forward is set to miss out after testing positive for coronavirus.

In the Italian top-flight’s big fixture of the weekend, AS Roma host Juventus at 20:45 CAT, where one intriguing subplot will be the performance of Edin Dzeko against the Old Lady should he be selected by the capital club.

Dzeko has been linked with a move to Juve throughout the off-season, although it now appears as though he will remain with the Giallorossi for the 2020-21 campaign.

Will the Bosnian step up and do the business against his would-be admirers, or can the Old Lady make it two wins out of two after thumping 3-0 on Sunday?

In this weekend, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both in action, with both of their clashes broadcast on SS LaLiga.

On Saturday evening, Real Madrid are away at Real Betis where Zinedine Zidane must prove that his side has a cutting edge after their 0-0 draw with on the opening day of the season.

Barcelona host Villarreal on Sunday evening as they look to begin their campaign with all three points.

They face a tough assignment in Villarreal, unbeaten after two matches following a draw with and a victory over .

Can Samuel Chukwueze and co prevent Ronald Koeman’s La Liga campaign as Barcelona head coach from getting off to a winning start?