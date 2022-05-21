Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold aiming to share the top assists stat with Salah after final Premier League game

Liverpool winger Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed his wish to tie with Mohamed Salah to finish joint-top of the assist table.

The 23-year-old has so far directly created 12 goals and managed to be on the scoresheet twice in the ongoing Premier League campaign. His teammate, Salah, has 13 assists and 22 goals to his name.

This season will be coming to a close on Sunday, with the Reds targeting the league title, welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. The full-back is hoping he can get an assist or two to add on to his already impressive tally for a defender.

"I would be lying if I said it [getting an assist or two on Sunday] wasn’t [my target], yeah, it is," Alexander-Arnold said as quoted by the club's official website.

"I don’t know how he [Salah] feels about it but I would like to maybe just get one and we’d be able to share the trophy. It would be a good moment for us."

The right-back further says he has worked alongside the Egypt captain well which has made them closer.

The England defender also hoped the winger can secure the Golden Boot.

"We have worked hard together. Our relationship has really grown this season, the understanding we have had on the pitch and off the pitch, we have become a lot closer.

"Hopefully he wins his Golden Boot, and then I think it’s kind of now just between me and him for the top assists. We will see what happens."

Divock Origi will be leaving the club at the end of the season, and Alexander-Arnold opined the legacy the Kenyan-born Belgian will be leaving at the club.

"What a guy, what a man, what a player. Definitely, over the course of the stint, the manager has been in, he has definitely had the most iconic moments that will live in the memory of all the fans," the defender concluded.

"He will go down in history. He has been a part of special, special moments with this club, scored special goals, and has always been there for the team.

"He is always putting in performances, always trying his best, always working his hardest. It’ll be sad to see him leave but he is more than deserving of a big send-off and a big farewell on Sunday or in Paris [in the Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid]."