Liverpool are confident of beating Arsenal to the signature of Bradley Barcola, the Paris Saint-Germain star valued at around £100 million.

Arsenal have made Barcola a priority target after missing out on Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a £117 million deal.

But "The Sun" understands Liverpool currently lead the race for Barcola, who has also caught the eye of Bayern Munich.

Following the departure of veteran star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool want a heavyweight attacking signing.

They had already missed out on Yan Diomande, who is preparing to swap Leipzig for Paris Saint-Germain.

Diomande's move to the French capital frees up the European champions to sanction Barcola's exit. He impressed for France on their run to the World Cup semi-final.

At 23, Barcola has just two years left on his PSG contract and looks ready for a fresh challenge.

PSG also need to raise funds as they chase Monaco midfielder Magnes Akliouche, 24, valued at around £43 million.

Liverpool have already wrapped up the £34.5 million signing of Spanish winger Victor Muñoz from Osasuna. Jeremie Jacquet will also arrive, with his £55 million move from Rennes agreed last January.