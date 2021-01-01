Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Brondby in UWCL round of 16 action

Keep up to date with all the last 16 matches including Lyon vs Brondby.

Updated
Comments (0)
Wendie Renard Lyon PSG 2019-20
Getty

Lyon dominating but Brondby defending well

2021-03-04T15:21:55Z

The UWCL champions are growing frustrated after probably expecting an easier match against their Danish rivals.

Brondby have done their research and are defending really well, most importantly keeping Wendie Renard quiet on set pieces.

Lyon are struggling to find a break through. 

BRONDBY HITS THE CROSSBAR

2021-03-04T15:09:45Z

Mille Gejl broke through the Lyon defence and Wendie Renard was forced to bring the Danish striker down just outside the box.

Nanna Christiansen hits the crossbar from the resulting free kick.

CLOSE one for the Danish, but Lyon are picking up pace now. 

Macario gets her first chance on goal

2021-03-04T15:05:45Z

The USWNT star nearly gets her first UWCL goal just three minutes in, but her shot was defelected well over the crossbar.

Bright start for the French side.

We have KO in France!

2021-03-04T15:02:00Z

Let's see how Brondby get on against the seven-time UWCL champions 👀

In case you missed it!

2021-03-04T14:45:00Z

Here is a quick recap of yesterday's round of 16 action:

FC Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjorring

Manchester City 3-0 ACF Fiorentina

Rosengard 2-2 St. Polten

VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner

Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid 

Second legs to be played next Wednesday (10/3) and Thursday (11/3)

With the exception of PSG vs Sparta Praha that is being played on Tuesday (9/3) and Wednesday (17/3)

Brondby line-up 🟡

2021-03-04T14:35:26Z

The Danish side is standing down against the UWCL champions coming out with a 4-4-2 formation. 

Lyon starting XI 🔴🔵

2021-03-04T14:30:00Z

USWNT rising-star, Catarina Macario, is making her UWCL debut leading Lyon's attack against Brondby.

BIIK Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern Munich

2021-03-04T14:25:00Z

Bayern Munich take a five goal advantage back to Germany after a comfortable win this morning.

Five different names on the scoresheet, including 19-year-old debutant Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir who scored with just two minutes on the pitch.

⚽️⚽️  Linda Dallmann

⚽️  Hanna Glas

⚽️ Lineth Beerensteyn

⚽️  Lea Schuller

⚽️  Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir

Welcome back for another UWCL day!

2021-03-04T14:15:41Z

Today's live blog focus is Lyon vs Brondby with KO at the top of the hour!

But first, we have a recap of this morning's fixture between BIIK Kazygurt and Bayern Munich

 