UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Fiorentina and Manchester City in UWCL round of 16 action

We have KO in Italy!
Will Fiorentina's attacking line-up get those four needed goals? Will Manchester City's heavily rotated squad hurt them or will they be able to keep their advantage?
Let's see 👀
Round of 16 recap
Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Barcelona and Rosengard are all through to the quarter-finals!
We just wait for the winners of Fiorentina vs Manchester City and Sparta Praha vs PSG.
Yesterday we saw a bust UWCL schedule and here is the recap with the aggregate scores:
Atetico Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3)
Brondby 1-3 Lyon (agg 1-5)
LSK 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg 0-4)
Fortuna Hjorring 0-5 Barcelona (agg 0-9)
Bayern Munich 3-0 BIIK Kazygurt (agg 9-1)
St. Polten 0-2 Rosengard (agg 2-4)
KO in 15 minutes!
Mancester City have not advanced to the quarter-finals since 2018 and Fiorentina have never progressed past the round of 16.
Which side will break their unlucky UWCL streak today??
Fiorentina's attacking line-up 🟣
All hands on deck for Italians who start with a 3-5-2 formation in search for those three goals.
📋 | LINE UP— ACF Fiorentina Femminile (@ACF_Womens) March 11, 2021
Il nostro 11 iniziale per #FiorentinaManCity!⁰
🖥️ LIVE STREAMING su https://t.co/JSE5vO5QfS#ForzaViola 💜 #UWCL #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/C5KNOvyNyK
Manchester City's starting XI 🔵
Five changes to Gareth Taylor's line-up from the first leg.
❌ Lucy Bronze, Sam Mewis, Ellie Roebuck, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly
Rose Lavelle gets her first UWCL start alongside Keira Walsh and Caroline Weir in the midfield.
Your City line-up to face @ACF_Womens in the #UWCL! 📋— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 11, 2021
XI | Taieb, Stanway, Dahlkemper, Morgan, Greenwood, Walsh, Lavelle, Weir, Beckie, Hemp, White (C)
SUBS | Roebuck, Keating, Coombs, Mannion, Mewis, Kelly, Davies, Park
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/HkTzfLdpj9 pic.twitter.com/FZZwXBteYm
Welcome back to Goal!
There's more UWCL round of 16 action today 🍿
Today we go to Italy for Fiorentina vs Manchester City.
City have a 3-0 lead after the first leg in England, but can Viola cause the first comeback of the round of 16??