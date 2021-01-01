UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Fiorentina and Manchester City in UWCL round of 16 action

Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Barcelona and Rosengard are all through to the quarter-finals!

We just wait for the winners of Fiorentina vs Manchester City and Sparta Praha vs PSG.

Yesterday we saw a bust UWCL schedule and here is the recap with the aggregate scores:

Atetico Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3)

Brondby 1-3 Lyon (agg 1-5)

LSK 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg 0-4)

Fortuna Hjorring 0-5 Barcelona (agg 0-9)

Bayern Munich 3-0 BIIK Kazygurt (agg 9-1)

St. Polten 0-2 Rosengard (agg 2-4)