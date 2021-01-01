Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Lyon, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Keep up to date with all the last 16 matches including Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea, Brondby vs Lyon, Fortuna Hjorring vs Barcelona and more.

Amandine Henry Lyon Sam Kerr Chelsea women split
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea KO in under 10 minutes

2021-03-10T12:21:31Z

We have the first match of the afternoon around the corner!

Chelsea have not held back in their attack with Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Bethany England and Fran Kirby all starting 🤯

Atleti have gone with Toni Duggan, Ludmila da Silva and Ajara Nchout to try and comeback from a two goal deficit. 

Due to travel restrictions, the match is being played in Monzo, Italy this afternoon. 

Get comfortable, this should a good one!

UWCL round of 16 is back!

2021-03-10T12:16:52Z

Hello everyone!

We are back for more UWCL round of 16 action and plenty of fixtures to watch today. 

Here are all of today's fixtures and aggregate scores after last week's first legs: