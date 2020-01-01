UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 32 action

HT: Katoto extends PSG's lead
Katoto scored the Parisian's fourth of the first half just before the whistle.
Gornik Leczna have yet to record an attempt on goal and now need six goals in the second half to get back in contention.
Aggregate score: PSG 6-0 Gornik Leczna
Goteborg line-up 🇸🇪
The Swedish side need to win today's match and score at least two goals in Manchester.
Here's the Goteborg starting XI looking to get a result:
🙏🏻🔛 pic.twitter.com/DsUWlEmCmn— Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC (@goteborgsfc) December 16, 2020
Manchester City vs Goteborg
KO in just 45 minutes in Manchester where Goteborg look to come back from their 2-1 loss at home against City.
Here's how the English side line up:
Your City line-up in the @UWCL today!— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) December 16, 2020
XI | Roebuck, Stokes, Greenwood, Houghton (C), Bronze, Walsh, Weir, Mewis, Hemp, White, Beckie
SUBS | Bardsley, Taieb, Scott, Stanway, Bonner, Kelly, Coombs, Morgan
Watch live: https://t.co/ato6LzaUkK
🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/YXwOqtXe84
GOAL: Paredes makes it three
PSG extend their lead to three through Irene Paredes in the 32nd minute.
It's looking almost impossible for Gornik Leczna to come back with six goals in the second half, PSG are dominating the match and the Polish side have yet to have an attempt on goal this second half.
Fiorentina looking for a goal ⚽️
The second half is under way in Prague.
After a goalless first half, Fiorentina are looking for at least one goal in the next 45 minutes to go through to the round of 16.
GOAL: PSG 2-0 Gornik Leczna
Jordyn Huitema doubles PSG's lead in the 24th minute, just three minutes after Nadim opened the scoring.
Gornik Leczna now need five goals to progress.
Aggregate score: PSG 4-0 Gornik Leczna
GOAL: PSG 1-0 Gornik Leczna
Nadia Nadim puts PSG ahead 21 minutes into the match smashing a half volley from the penalty spot Anna Palinska no chance to keep the game levelled.
Gornik Leczna now need at least four goals to progress to the round of 16.
Aggregate score: PSG 3-0 Gornik Leczna
HT ⏸️ : Slavia Praha 0-0 Fiorentina
Goalless at the break in Prague, this score would benefit the home side as they would go ahead on away goals.
Fiorentina need a big second half to secure their qualification. They have been attacking well, but Slavia Praha aren't making it easy for them to come away with goals today.
Fiorentina dominance 🇮🇹
The Florence side is close to opening the scoring with just minutes to go in the first half.
Fiorentina has been dominant in the attack looking for their needed one goal advantage to progress.
KO: PSG vs Gornik Leczna
We're off in Paris!
Marie-Antoinette Katoto is back in the starting XI for PSG. Last week the French side won 2-0 against Gornik Leczna, the visiting side now need at least a three goal difference to continue to the round of 16.
Here's how PSG line up
Les grands débuts de Charlotte Voll 🧤— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) December 16, 2020
Le retour de @nadia_nadim dans le onze 🙌
Signe Bruun dans le groupe ✔️
🏆 @UWCL pic.twitter.com/MeA8vl40g8
Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina
We are currently 28 minutes into Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina in Prague and the match is still 0-0.
The match in Florence finished 2-2, so Fiorentina are looking to win today's match by at least one goal.
Still plenty of football to be layed in the match.
We're back for more UWCL action 🏆
Good afternoon everyone and welcome back to Goal for another UWCL live blog!
Plenty of matches to follow, 11 more teams are going through to the round of 16. So far we have Lyon, Atletico Madrid and BIIK-Kazygurt in the next round.
Let's see who will join them.