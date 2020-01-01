Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 32 action

Keep up to date with all the last 32 matches including Chelsea vs Benfica, Barcelona vs PSV and Man City vs Goteborg.

Updated
Featured: Lieke Martens and Pernille Harder

HT: Katoto extends PSG's lead

2020-12-16T14:20:36Z

Katoto scored the Parisian's fourth of the first half just before the whistle. 

Gornik Leczna have yet to record an attempt on goal and now need six goals in the second half to get back in contention. 

Aggregate score: PSG 6-0 Gornik Leczna

Goteborg line-up 🇸🇪

2020-12-16T14:18:09Z

The Swedish side need to win today's match and score at least two goals in Manchester. 

Here's the Goteborg starting XI looking to get a result:

Manchester City vs Goteborg

2020-12-16T14:15:00Z

KO in just 45 minutes in Manchester where Goteborg look to come back from their 2-1 loss at home against City. 

Here's how the English side line up:

GOAL: Paredes makes it three

2020-12-16T14:10:56Z

PSG extend their lead to three through Irene Paredes in the 32nd minute. 

It's looking almost impossible for Gornik Leczna to come back with six goals in the second half, PSG are dominating the match and the Polish side have yet to have an attempt on goal this second half. 

Fiorentina looking for a goal ⚽️

2020-12-16T14:03:55Z

The second half is under way in Prague. 

After a goalless first half, Fiorentina are looking for at least one goal in the next 45 minutes to go through to the round of 16.

GOAL: PSG 2-0 Gornik Leczna

2020-12-16T13:59:08Z

Jordyn Huitema doubles PSG's lead in the 24th minute, just three minutes after Nadim opened the scoring.

Gornik Leczna now need five goals to progress. 

Aggregate score: PSG 4-0 Gornik Leczna

GOAL: PSG 1-0 Gornik Leczna

2020-12-16T13:55:45Z

Nadia Nadim puts PSG ahead 21 minutes into the match smashing a half volley from the penalty spot Anna Palinska no chance to keep the game levelled. 

Gornik Leczna now need at least four goals to progress to the round of 16. 

Aggregate score: PSG 3-0 Gornik Leczna

HT ⏸️ : Slavia Praha 0-0 Fiorentina

2020-12-16T13:52:53Z

Goalless at the break in Prague, this score would benefit the home side as they would go ahead on away goals. 

Fiorentina need a big second half to secure their qualification. They have been attacking well, but Slavia Praha aren't making it easy for them to come away with goals today. 

Fiorentina dominance 🇮🇹

2020-12-16T13:46:43Z

The Florence side is close to opening the scoring with just minutes to go in the first half.

Fiorentina has been dominant in the attack looking for their needed one goal advantage to progress. 

KO: PSG vs Gornik Leczna

2020-12-16T13:33:51Z

We're off in Paris!

Marie-Antoinette Katoto is back in the starting XI for PSG. Last week the French side won 2-0 against Gornik Leczna, the visiting side now need at least a three goal difference to continue to the round of 16.

Here's how PSG line up

Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina

2020-12-16T13:28:09Z

We are currently 28 minutes into Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina in Prague and the match is still 0-0. 

The match in Florence finished 2-2, so Fiorentina are looking to win today's match by at least one goal. 

Still plenty of football to be layed in the match.

We're back for more UWCL action 🏆

2020-12-16T13:20:00Z

Good afternoon everyone and welcome back to Goal for another UWCL live blog!

Plenty of matches to follow, 11 more teams are going through to the round of 16. So far we have Lyon, Atletico Madrid and BIIK-Kazygurt in the next round. 

Let's see who will join them. 