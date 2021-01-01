Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich and more in UWCL quarter-final action

Keep up to date with all quarter-final matches: Barcelona vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Wolfsburg, PSG vs Lyon and Bayern Munich vs Rosengard

Updated
Comments (0)
Women's Champions League GFX
Getty

KO in Barcelona vs Manchester City 🔥

2021-03-24T11:32:17Z

The first match of the day in underway!

Let's see how this goes.

5 minutes until KO!

2021-03-24T11:25:44Z

Due to travel restrictions, Barcelona v Manchester City will not be played in Spain but rather in Monza, Italy. 

We have two of the best midfield trios in Europe going up against each other.

Duels all over the pitch! Lucy Bronze vs Mariona Caldentey, Carolina Graham Hansen vs Esme Morgan, Asisat Ohsoala vs Abby Dahlkemper, Ellen White vs Mapi Leon. 

It's going to be a thriller! 😱

Barcelona line-up 🔴🔵

2021-03-24T11:16:00Z

The Spanish side also line-up with a 4-3-3 with a brilliant midfield of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro.

Asisiat Oshoala starts as the central striker in between Mariona and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Lieke Martens, Jenni Hermoso and Vicky Losada on the bench, not bad substitutions to have...

Manchester City starting XI 🔷

2021-03-24T11:11:23Z

Gareth Taylor lines up his side in a 4-3-3 formation.

With captain, Steph Houghton unavailable due to injury, Alex Greenwood will slip into the centre-back position and 20-year-old, Esme Morgan starts as City's left-back.

It's a BIG day in the UWCL!

2021-03-24T11:05:00Z

Welcome back everyone to Goal's UWCL live blog. 

An exciting day ahead of us in the first legs of the quarter-finals!

Today's fixtures:

Barcelona vs Manchester City 

Chelsea vs Wolfsburg 

PSG vs Lyon

Bayern Munich vs Rosengard