Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up Oblak-De Gea swap

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Barca weigh up Donnarumma approach

2021-05-27T22:55:53Z

Man City look to smash transfer record for £100m Grealish (Daily Mail)

2021-05-27T22:45:36Z

Harry Kane is also a top target for Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are ready to make Jack Grealish England's first £100 million ($142m) player, according to the Daily Mail

The Aston Villa star is a top target in midfield for Pep Guardiola and could be followed in moving to the Etihad by unsettled Tottenham ace Harry Kane.

Tottenham closer to Pochettino return

2021-05-27T22:35:59Z

Tottenham are edging closer to re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino, claims the Sun

The Argentine is unhappy with life at Paris Saint-Germain and believes he has unfinished business with Spurs after being sacked in 2019.

Pochettino has only been at the helm of PSG for six months. 

Rangers move for McBurnie

2021-05-27T22:25:58Z

Rangers are looking to strengthen their ranks with Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, reports the Daily Mail

The forward is keen to leave Bramall Lane following relegation and would be available for around £15 million ($21m).

Man Utd line up Oblak-De Gea swap (The Sun)

2021-05-27T22:15:43Z

Atletico will be offered former No.1 De Gea as part of deal

Manchester United are lining up an ambitious transfer swap deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, reports the Sun

The Liga champions will be offered the chance of a reunion with former No.1 David de Gea as part of the deal for the Slovenia ace, who is rated at £70 million ($99m).

