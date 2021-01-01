Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton mull Benitez appointment

It would be a shock move for the Toffees to go after the former boss of a top rival

Everton are considering whether they should offer former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez a contract after losing Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, according to The Telegraph.

Benitez resigned from his post at Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League earlier this year amid the mental of the pandemic on his family, and he is said to want another crack at the Premier League, where in addition to the Reds he has coached Chelsea and Newcastle.

Other managers linked to Everton in the report are Roberto Martinez, Christophe Galtier and Graham Potter.