Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd hold Ramos grudge

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid, Champions League 2020-21
Everton hold Coady interest

2021-06-17T23:30:00Z

Football Insider has said Conor Coady would be one of the first signings Rafa Benitez makes if appointed manager of Everton.

Coady, now at Wolves, is a Liverpool academy graduate who began his career in the midfield but has since slid back into a defensive role.

Man Utd have £50m Varane bid rejected (Manchester Evening News)

2021-06-17T22:05:00Z

The Red Devils are expected to try again with an improved offer

Manchester United have had a £50 million ($70m/€58m) bid for centre-back Raphael Varane rejected by Real Madrid, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are said to have made Varane their top defensive target, but Real Madrid are holding out for a fee of about £80 million ($111m/€94m).

Man Utd hold Ramos grudge (Daily Mail)

2021-06-17T22:00:00Z

Despite an apparent need for a centre-back, the Red Devils have little interest in the player

Manchester United hold a grudge against Sergio Ramos for his dealings with them in the past, claims the Daily Mail, and will not look to sign him after his announcement that he will leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Daily Mail has claimed Paris Saint-Germain is the most likely destination for Ramos, though other reports have linked him with Manchester City.