Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid in talks with Ancelotti to replace Zidane

AC Milan target Sevilla midfielder
AC Milan are considering a move for Sevilla star Papu Gomez, Mundo Deportivo claims.
The Rossoneri will lose Hakan Calhanoglu this summer and are looking for an attacking midfielder to replace him.
Gomez, 33, only joined Sevilla from Atalanta in January and has a contract that runs for another three years.
Barcelona offer Donnarumma €10m salary (Tuttomercatoweb)
PSG and Juventus also interested but yet to make an offer
Barcelona have offered Gianluigi Donnarumma a five-year contract, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Catalan side are willing to pay the goalkeeper €10 million per year but are not the only club interested.
Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also showing interest, but have not approached his agent.
Celtic and Southampton target Newcastle goalkeeper
Celtic and Southampton are in contention to sign Freddie Woodman from Newcastle, The Chronicle reports.
The 24-year-old was on loan at Swansea for the season and has two years left on his contract at the Magpies, but offers are expected to fly in this summer.
Real Madrid approach Ancelotti as Zidane replacement (Cadena SER)
Everton coach could be set for a return to the Spanish capital
Real Madrid are eyeing Carlo Ancelotti as a candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane.
Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Raul have all been tipped to take the French coach’s place at the helm of the Spanish giants.
But Cadena SER Ancelotti is also in the picture as the club have reached out to discuss a potential return for the Italian, while Everton are looking for possible replacements should he accept an offer.
Inter demand €80m for Hakimi
Inter will not sell Achraf Hakimi for less than €80 million (£69m/$98m), according to Corriere dello Sport.
Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea have all shown interest in him, but the Nerazzurri will not let him go cheap this summer.
Clarke to be offered new Scotland deal
Steve Clarke is expected to sign a contract extension with Scotland.
The Scottish FA are lining up a new deal for the coach, regardless of how well his side perform at Euro 2020.
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Absolutely, we’ll be talking about that. We want to keep him. We are absolutely delighted with the job he has done. We’ll see how far we get in the Euros and we want to qualify for the World Cup in 2022. Hopefully he’s the Scotland manager for a long time to come and we keep qualifying for tournaments.”