Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make first move to land £40m Pochettino

Martinez could skip third-place match ahead of transfer
Gonzalo 'Pity' Martinez could be set to skip River Plate's third-place match at the Club World Cup in order to preserve his transfer to Atlanta United, according to TYC Sports.
The Argentinian star has been linked with a move to the MLS champions and has already confirmed that he will be leaving the club this winter.
And, with River's loss to Al Ain in penalty kicks on Tuesday, the midfielder may have played his final match for the club.
Chelsea set for Isco bid
Chelsea are set to table a bid for Isco, who could move as soon as the first week in January.
According to the Sun, the midfielder has been demeed surplus to requirements, prompting interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.
Maurizio Sarri sees Isco as the perfect compliment to Eden Hazard and will push to sign the midfielder in January.
Sporting KC add Rowe, Revs acquire Castillo as part of three-team trade
Sporting KC has acquired Kelyn Rowe as part of a three-team trade with the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids.
The club announced that it had added Rowe, $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and $200,000 in General Allocation Money from the Rapids in exchange for Diego Rubio.
Meanwhile, the Rapids sent Edgar Castillo to the Revs to originally acquire Rowe's rights to kickstart the three-team swap.
Lainez 'almost certain' to leave Club America
Diego Lainez has been linked with Ajax in recent days, butClub America's sporting director says its not the only offer on the table.
Lainez is "almost certain" to leave the club in January in the aftermath of the team's recent championship, although it remains to be seen where he ends up.
Mourinho learned of plan to move for Costa hours before dismissal
Only hours before being sacked, Jose Mourinho learned that Manchester United is planning to move for Douglas Costa, according to the Sun.
The manager learned that the club is ready to make a move for the Juventus star in January while also making a push to sign the much-discussed defensive star that Mourinho coveted.
It appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be the one to reap the rewards of a busy January as the club prepares for life after Mourinho.
Man Utd make first move to land £40m Pochettino
The Argentine has emerged as the club's top priority
Manchester United have already made the first moves to land Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, claims the Daily Mail.
Pochettino has long been a target of the club, but United's pursuit of the Argentine became more serious on Tuesday after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
United will have to pay big to land their man ahead of next season however, with Pochettino expected to cost up to £40 million ($51m).
Spurs will target Howe if Pochettino leaves
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will be Tottenham's top managerial target if Mauricio Pochettino leaves the club, reports the Daily Mail.
Pochettino has been widely tipped to be on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester United, who sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.
Spurs would prefer Pochettino to stay but have begun making contingency plans should a move to Manchester or Madrid prove too difficult to turn down.
PSG will look to sell Rabiot in January
Paris Saint-Germain will try to sell midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January rather than lose him for free in the summer, reports L'Equipe.
The club's sporting director Antero Henrique has said the 23-year-old informed the club he will not sign a new contract and will leave for free in the summer.
But PSG will look to avoid that situation, and instead cash in on the France international while he still has six months left on his contract.
Filipe Luis preparing for Atletico Madrid farewell
Atletico Madrid are ready to allow left-back Filipe Luis to leave the club, according to Marca.
The Brazilian's contract is entering its final six months, and with his injury history and the development of Lucas Hernandez, he appears set for a departure.
The 33-year-old has been with Atletico since 2010, with the exception of a one-year stint at Chelsea in 2014-15.
Everton looking to sell Niasse in January
Everton are hoping to sell striker Oumar Niasse in the January transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Niasse has made just four Premier League appearances for Everton this season, all of which came off the bench.
Cardiff City are understood to be interested in the Senegal international, who joined Everton from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016 for £13.5 million.