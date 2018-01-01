Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make first move to land £40m Pochettino

Gonzalo 'Pity' Martinez could be set to skip River Plate's third-place match at the Club World Cup in order to preserve his transfer to Atlanta United, according to TYC Sports.

The Argentinian star has been linked with a move to the MLS champions and has already confirmed that he will be leaving the club this winter.

And, with River's loss to Al Ain in penalty kicks on Tuesday, the midfielder may have played his final match for the club.