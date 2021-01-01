Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role

Rangers will sell striker Alfredo Morelos this summer because of his constant disciplinary problems, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Morelos is serving a three-match ban for stamping on an opponent, his second violent conduct charge this season and the latest in a series of misdeeds during his time in Glasgow.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “Gerrard will be very frustrated, I bet he’s had numerous private talks with Morelos in his office and told him to count down.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if in the summer, Rangers look to sell him for a decent fee. They can bring in someone else who isn’t going to miss half the season through suspension.”