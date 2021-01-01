Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Bellerin eager to make PSG leap

Liverpool sign 17-year-old to first pro contract

2021-02-23T01:15:00Z

Pearson takes charge of Bristol City

2021-02-23T00:50:00Z

Bristol City have appointed Nigel Pearson as their new manager, BBC Sport has confirmed. Pearson's previous managerial roles include stops at Southampton, Leicester City, Hull City and Watford.

Kroos: Alaba can star at Real Madrid

2021-02-23T00:20:14Z

Toni Kroos, once a Bayern Munich player himself, has tapped Bavarian centre-back David Alaba to be an influential force next year at Real Madrid.

Alaba has already announced he will leave Germany this summer, and it's been widely reported that Real Madrid have essentially locked up his signing.

Juve in ongoing contract talks with Dybala

2021-02-22T23:50:37Z

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed to Football Italia that the club remain in negations with prized attacker Paulo Dybala over a new contract.
Four clubs contact Aguero about free transfer (Mirror)

2021-02-22T23:31:06Z

Man City's longtime striker has significant interest from leagues outside England

The Mirror says the following four clubs are in contact with Sergio Aguero over a free transfer this summer: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan.

He is widely expected to depart Manchester City in the coming window when his contract expires, but his destination remains a mystery.

Suarez reveals Barcelona discussion before transfer

2021-02-22T23:22:48Z

Luis Suarez said in an interview with France Football that he felt disrespected just before leaving Barcelona for Atletico Madrid last summer, with the doubts he received about his playing ability fueling him to great heights this season.

Arsenal's Bellerin eager to make PSG leap (CBS)

2021-02-22T23:13:58Z

The right-back was courted by Ligue 1's giant last summer, and it seems a move might finally be completed in the next window

Hector Bellerin is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, CBS reports, with Paris Saint-Germain the leading destination for a right-back "eager" to move on from England.

PSG were in the hunt for the Spaniard in 2020 until manager Mikel Arteta helped convince him to stay with the Gunners for another season. Arteta might not be so lucky this time around - Barcelona and several Serie A clubs apparently hold interest in the defender.

Arsenal were reportedly offered up to €28.8 million ($35m) for Bellerin about six months ago.

