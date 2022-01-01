Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona consider terminating Dembele contract

Ousmane Dembele Barcelona 2021
Spirit ink Barnhart contract

2022-02-01T00:32:04.640Z

Dele Alli signing made official

2022-02-01T00:29:54.401Z

Plange goes back to Derby

2022-01-31T23:55:00.000Z

West Brom part with Snodgrass

2022-01-31T23:50:00.000Z

How Liverpool's Carvalho deal collapsed

2022-01-31T23:40:00.000Z

Liverpool have failed in a deadline-day bid to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds had agreed a £5 million ($6.7m) fee for the 19-year-old on Monday evening, and were prepared to allow him to remain at Craven Cottage until the end of the season.

But despite a day of negotiations, the clubs were unable to complete the necessary paperwork in time for the 11pm GMT deadline.

Everton loan Warrington to Tranmere

2022-01-31T23:32:23.877Z

Hull sign Longman permanently

2022-01-31T23:20:00.000Z

Barcelona consider terminating Dembele contract (Roge)

2022-01-31T23:10:00.000Z

The forward was unable to find a new home before the January deadline

Barcelona are considering the termination of Ousmane Dembele's contract, says Albert Roge.

Dembele had been linked with Chelsea on deadline day but no move came together, as the player reportedly wanted to stay out the final six months of his contract at Camp Nou.

Lyon make Lacazette summer priority

2022-01-31T23:00:00.000Z