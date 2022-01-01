Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool will move for Lautaro

Sanches talks in progress
Talks in progress for #RenatoSanches to #ACMilan. The midfielder has recjected #Lille’s bid to extend the contract and has given his availability to sign for #Milan, which would like to spend around €15-18M for him. #transfers #LOSC https://t.co/9Y9AUAc6PR— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 22, 2022
Liverpool will move for Lautaro (Calciomercato)
The Reds are said to desire a younger forward line
Liverpool will move for Lautaro Martinez in the coming months, writes Calciomercato.
The 24-year-old is said to be worth up to €90 million ($102m/£75m) and would represent the second big-money attacking signing of the year for the Reds after their purchase of Luis Diaz last month.
Lautaro has scored 11 goals in 23 Serie A appearances this season and has also excelled internationally with Argentina.
Arsenal to offer Arteta £8.3million-a-year deal
Arsenal will offer Mikel Arteta £8.3million-a-year deal this summer, according to the Sun.
That figure would represent a pay rise for the manager but would still be well below some of his coaching peers in the top half of the Premier League.
Inter plot Jesus swoop
Inter are plotting a swoop for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus this summer, claims Fichajes.
Worried about the possible departure of Lautaro Martinez, they are said to be keen on Jesus as an alternative for their attack.
Atlanta announce Lopez loan
#ATLUTD loans forward Erik López to Club Atlético Banfield.https://t.co/C8aj0PRyi1— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 22, 2022